Under fire, deputy home minister says cops only act on ‘sedition’ if reports lodged

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — After backlash, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Azis Jamman today defended police investigations under the Sedition Act 1948, saying the force will have to act if reports were lodged as part of its standard operating procedure.

He also reiterated that he does not agree with the application of the archaic Act previously used to quell dissent by the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

“The police will only take action if multiple reports have been lodged. If they did not take any action, it is feared that the public perception towards them will be affected. The police can be accused of not doing their job.

“Any form of legal action taken by the police will then be based on their own research after considering the various legal aspects,” he said in a statement here.

Earlier today, Azis was reported as saying that the controversial Act is to remain as it is until a further announcement is made.

This follows the arrest of Azman Noor Adam, brother of Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam who allegedly insulted Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on social media.

But Dr Mahathir said today that the police must stop arresting people who insult him as “politicians must accept criticism.”

The deputy minister’s remark was slammed by fellow Pakatan Harapan leaders such as DAP’s Ramkarpal Singh and PKR’s N. Surendran.

Azis pointed out that the abolishment of the Act has not been finalised as the procedure involves going through Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara first, similar to the passing of any other Bill, including the Anti-Fake News (Abolition) 2018.

He also stressed that he was not in the position to respond otherwise, when asked by Malaysiakini if the Sedition Act 1948 was still in place.

“When the question was posed to me, I answered yes. If you were in my shoes, what would have been your answer to the reporter? Can you make a decision that sidelines the Cabinet?” he asked, referring to his critics.

“I would like to emphasise that there was no instruction from the ruling government to use the Act against any individuals, as widely alleged. In fact, the Pakatan Harapan government does not encourage the use of the Act.”