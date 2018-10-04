Malaysian Red Crescent launches Sulawesi fund

A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi October 1, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) today launched a humanitarian fund raising efforts to support earthquake and tsunami affected communities in Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Its chairperson Tunku Temenggong of Kedah, Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah said the humanitarian voluntary organisation is looking to raise an initial target of RM2 million for the fund.

She said the money raised from the fund will be used to assist the immediate needs of the people in the affected area especially in providing clean water and sanitation needs.

“We are appealing to the public, private sectors and corporations to come forward to donate generously to the fund,” she told a press conference at MRC headquarters, here today.

Tunku Puteri Intan said MRC has been in direct communications with the Indonesian Red Cross and has deployed a two-member specialist team on a fact-finding mission to Palu, Sulawesi this morning.

“The two-member team will do an assessment on the ground and they will be back here after five days. We will get their feedback and decide later on our next move,” she added.

Cash contributions can be made via bank transfers directly to the Malaysian Red Crescent (International Relief Fund-Sulawesi), Maybank Account no. 5144 2210 2657 or by cheque/bank draft issued in favour of MALAYSIAN RED CRESCENT SOCIETY and mailed to MRC headquarters.

Last Friday, earthquakes hit central Sulawesi region which also triggered a tsunami, resulting in a high number of fatalities and destruction to the Indonesian islands.

As of yesterday, local authorities confirmed the death toll of the quakes and tsunami has jumped to about 1,400. — Bernama