Minister: Govt to cut off illegal waste-processing plants’ utilities

Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin speaks to reporters during a visit to an illegal solid waste processing plant in Banting October 4, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LANGAT, Oct 4 — Illegal solid waste processing plant operators will bear the brunt of cuts in the utilities supply at their premises to ensure they don’t repeat their actions, said Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin.

She said measures to cut electricity and water supply of illegal factory operators in accordance with the provisions of existing laws was seen to be effective in preventing them from continuing to engage in activities that pollute the environment and create health risks to residents living nearby.

“After this, we will make sure that all utility supplies (of illegal solid waste processors) will be cut to prevent them from re-operating,” she told reporters after visiting an unlicensed solid waste processing plant in the Telok Panglima Garang industrial area near here today.

In the meantime, Yeo said there were many factory operators who processed illegal solid waste in the district of Kuala Langat, Selangor and integrated operations between the ministry and other enforcement agencies such as the Kuala Langat District Council, the Immigration Department, the Customs Department and utility provider Tenaga Nasional Berhad would be carried out to ensure that the premises no longer conduct such illegal activities.

Meanwhile, Yeo said stern action would be taken against illegal solid waste operators under Section 37 (C) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 in which enforcement officers from the Department of Environment could arrest any person found to be polluting the environment.

She also warned factory operators who acquire the Approved Permit (AP) for importing solid waste into the country not to sell the waste to third parties like illegal factory operators to avoid action.

She said the previous government had frozen plastic waste APs to 114 companies and factories after it was found the permit was being abused.

“AP holders who import solid waste are supposed to process it themselves,” she said. — Bernama