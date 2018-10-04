Wall St set to open lower as Treasury yields jump

Rising bonds yields make stocks less attractive, especially those of high dividend-paying companies such as real estate and utilities. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 4 — US stocks were set to open lower today after robust economic data and optimistic views from the Federal Reserve pushed government bond yields to multi-year highs, while curbing the appetite for stocks globally.

The 10-year US Treasury yield recorded its biggest daily jump since the 2016 US presidential election yesterday after activity in the service sector hit a 21-year high and ADP private payrolls data for September came in stronger than expected.

Comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell who said the US economy can expand for “quite some time” also helped the yield rise further.

The upbeat views raised expectations for a faster pace of monetary tightening, with odds for a fourth interest rate hike in December getting a boost.

Rising bonds yields make stocks less attractive, especially those of high dividend-paying companies such as real estate and utilities.

“With valuations still elevated compared to historic levels, it requires an upbeat earnings season for stocks to maintain their bullish momentum,” said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM. “Risks are growing with borrowing cost on the rise and fixed-income markets looking very attractive.”

The S&P 500 was less than a point shy of hitting a record yesterday, before rising yields led to a pullback.

Investors will keep a close eye on the US jobs data tomorrow for further clues on the path of interest rate hikes.

“Yields are giving the markets a chance to take a breather at very high levels. I think we will have a defensive, bumpy session going into Friday’s unemployment data,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

At 8.37am ET, Dow e-minis were down 113 points, or 0.42 per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 12.5 points, or 0.43 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 46 points, or 0.6 per cent.

Out of the 27 stocks trading premarket on the Dow, 24 were lower.

However, Banks stocks, whose profits typically get a boost from higher interest rates, eked out gains with Citigroup , JPMorgan and Bank of America rising between 0.4 per cent and 0.5 per cent.

Constellation Brands shares jumped 3.6 per cent after the Corona beer maker raised its full-year profit forecast and topped Wall Street’s estimates for second-quarter sales and profit.

Eli Lilly rose 3.3 per cent after the company’s experimental diabetes drug showed promise in a mid-stage trial.

Snap Inc fell 4.5 per cent after two brokerages raised concerns over Snapchat’s declining user trends.

Data due at 10.00am ET include the Commerce Department’s report for factory goods orders, which is expected to rise 2.1 per cent in August after a 0.8 per cent fall in July. — Reuters