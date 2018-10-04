Anwar says hopes to expand free tuition to whole country

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launches e-Tuition Percuma in Port Dickson October 4, 2018. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, Oct 4 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hopes the online free tuition mooted by him could be expanded to the whole country in future.

He said the program was currently part of the initiative that he offered in his by-election campaign only for Standard 1 up to Form 5 students in schools in the Port Dickson district only.

“It would be a major loss if the program is not used in the best possible way by parents and teachers but I cannot do anything because I am not the minister, but I call on the parents to encourage their children to continue to study.

“If I were to get the mandate later as the Member of Parliament for this area, I will ask the District Education Office to evaluate the effectiveness of the program in November and study ways of improving it,” he said at the event to launch the program here today.

Anwar said the on-line free tuition, which could be accessed through ‘pdtuition.com’, offered learning in all subjects taught at the national schools and national-type schools.

Anwar, who is also PKR president-elect, however, said the effectiveness of the program which is also run in collaboration with private companies and individuals from non-governmental organisations, highly depended on the awareness of teachers and parents.

Anwar will contest in a seven-cornered fight in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election to be held on October 13.

The Port Dickson parliamentary seat was vacated by incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, on September 12 to enable Anwar, who recently won uncontested the post of PKR president, to stand for election and return to the Dewan Rakyat.

In the 14th general election on May 9, Danyal Balagopal, 68, won the seat with a majority of 17,710 votes, defeating BN candidate Datuk VS Mogan and Mahfuz Roslan from PAS.

The Port Dickson parliamentary constituency has 75,770 registered voters comprising 43 per cent Malay voters, Chinese (33 per cent), Indians (22 per cent) and others (2 per cent). — Bernama