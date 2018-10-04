Bersih warns Pakatan against repeating ‘BN’s tactics’ in PD by-election

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim interacts with people during a campaign walkabout at the Batu 4 Wet Market in Port Dickson October 3, 2108. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Electoral reform group Bersih 2.0 today warned Pakatan Harapan (PH) against adopting “very similar tactics” to Barisan Nasional (BN) in the ongoing Port Dickson by-election.

Its executive director Yap Swee Seng told Malaysiakini that the warning stemmed from the group’s observations of the recent Seri Setia and Balakong by-elections.

He said some of the offences committed in the two polls included handouts and misuse of official government cars to attend campaign activities, which the former ruling government was notoriously known for in the past.

“It seems that the same tactics have been applied by Harapan, so from Bersih’s point of view, we are worried that this kind of culture is being adopted by Harapan,” he told Malaysiakini today.

Yap said PH should be mindful as coalition had previously condemned BN for these ‘corrupt practices’.

“That is one (of) the reasons why people voted BN out.

“Harapan should not repeat these kinds of corrupt practices, especially in Port Dickson because Anwar is running. They should really set a good example in Port Dickson,” he said referring to PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is one of the seven candidates.

Bersih’s report on the Balakong by-election recorded that Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad were guilty of using government vehicles to attend campaigns.

Meanwhile in Seri Setia, Pakatan was caught handing out free T-shirts, food and drinks to voters during the campaign period.

Bersih, however, noted that the rival parties in both by-elections had also committed similar offences.

This October 13, Anwar is set to face six others including former Umno veteran Tan Sri Isa Samad and the man who previously accused him of sodomy, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan.

The poll was called when its incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah vacated the seat to make way for Anwar’s return to Parliament.