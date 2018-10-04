Futures point to a lower open as Treasury yields surge

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York October 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 4 — US stock futures pointed to a lower open for Wall Street today after robust economic data and optimistic views from the Federal Reserve pushed government bond yields to multi-year highs, while curbing the appetite for stocks globally.

The 10-year US Treasury yield posted its biggest daily jump since the 2016 US presidential election yesterday after activity in the service sector hit a 21-year high and ADP private payrolls data for September came in stronger than expected.

Comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell who said the US economy can expand for “quite some time” also helped the yield rise further.

The upbeat views raised expectations for a faster pace of monetary tightening, with odds for a fourth interest rate hike in December firming further.

Rising bonds yields make stocks less attractive, especially those of high-dividend paying companies such as real estate and utilities.

“With valuations still elevated compared to historic levels, it requires an upbeat earnings season for stocks to maintain their bullish momentum,” said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM. “Risks are growing with borrowing cost on the rise and fixed-income markets looking very attractive.”

The S&P 500 was less than a point shy of hitting a record yesterday, before rising yields led to a pullback.

Investors will keep a close eye on the US jobs data tomorrow for further clues on the path of interest rate hikes.

At 7.29am ET, Dow e-minis were down 90 points, or 0.33 per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.38 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 39.75 points, or 0.52 per cent.

Data due at 10.00am ET include the Commerce Department’s report for factory goods orders, which is expected to rise 2.1 per cent in August after a 0.8 per cent fall in July.

Among stocks, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Bank of America rose between 0.3 per cent and 0.6 per cent in premarket trading.

Eli Lilly gained 3.2 per cent after the company’s experimental diabetes drug showed promise in a mid-stage trial.

Snap fell 3.2 per cent after two brokerages raised concerns over the Snapchat-owner’s declining user trends. — Reuters