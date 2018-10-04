As days go by, Najib, Rosmah find moral support waning

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor leave the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Despite having endured at least five court dates, and nights in the custody of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak somehow manages to look fresh and enthusiastic during every courthouse visit.

However, the same cannot be said of his supporters, as a significant decrease in numbers can be seen.

Starting out with a healthy crowd of more than 100 people and almost always spearheaded by Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, the supporters always managed to make their presence felt at the beginning of Najib’s arrest and court cases.

On July 4, when Najib was first charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power, his supporters had given speeches, held placards and chanted his name despite a heavy police presence in and out of the court complex.

The group had even managed to dissuade Attorney General Tommy Thomas from having a press conference at the court complex, after Thomas spoke in English.

They caused a ruckus, forcing Thomas to leave the lobby, after the group had insisted he spoke in Malay.

Presumably, the same group of supporters, albeit a fraction smaller, had then showed up in court when Najib was charged with additional money-laundering offences in the ensuing months.

Over the next few court dates, times when Najib was present to post bail and when he was handed 25 new criminal charges related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), fresh and enthusiastic could no longer be used to describe his supporters.

Fast forward to today, the day of Najib’s case management and when wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor was charged with 17 counts of money laundering, and the number of supporters barely matched the number of charges Rosmah was slapped with.

The usual faces were there, Lokman and actress Elly Suriaty Omar, but without a horde of supporters behind them.

Only about 15 people were seen accompanying Lokman and Elly around the court complex today, as Najib and Rosmah’s proceedings were going on, outnumbered at least fivefold by media practitioners.

Najib’s RM42 million case has been postponed to October 13, while Rosmah’s case today will be mentioned on November 8.