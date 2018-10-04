Terengganu MCA: PAS’ new event guideline affects non-Muslims

The guidelines were introduced by the Terengganu Tourism Department on Tuesday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Terengganu MCA today said PAS’ newly introduced guidelines for stage performances in the state affects non-Muslims.

MCA state liaison committee chairman Datuk Toh Chin Yaw said while special approval may be granted for non-Muslim events in the state on a case-by-case basis, the group is still heavily affected by the new ruling.

“This requirement deeply affects the non-Muslim community as there is no guarantee preventing Little Napoleon’s bureaucratic practices to sabotage the applications,” he said referring to leaders who are arrogant and abrasive, akin to the reign of 18th century French ruler Napoleon Bonaparte.

He said it was obvious that the guidelines were subject to individual interpretations of religious doctrines being imposed on people who do not practise the same faith by government officers.

“This strongly violates the principle of Malaysia’s multi-religious, multiracial and multicultural society.

“The PAS-helmed Terengganu state government should immediately rescind the guidelines and hold to the good governance practices of multiculturalism in Terengganu to promote the growth of the state’s tourism industry and state economy for the benefits of the state and people,” he said.

Among the 11 rules in the guidelines are the segregation of genders on stage and in the audience.

Meanwhile, music performances are to be conducted separately with female singers and dancers only allowed to perform for female audiences behind closed doors.

Toh described the guidelines as irrelevant and a clear violation of basic human rights as they restrict personal freedoms which are enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“These guidelines are irrelevant in the present times and clearly violate the Constitution. Federal laws do not forbid women from participating in public performances, nor forbid interaction between males and females in public.

“As long as the event organisers, the performers, and the spectators abide by the civil laws and do not create public disorder, they have the right to choose to attend and participate in any performing events,” he said.

He also questioned the legality of the guidelines, introduced by the Terengganu Tourism Department on Tuesday.

The guidelines came shortly after the Terengganu government decided to ban the annual Island Music Festival that was to take place on Pulau Redang from October 12 to 14.