Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

The decrease in oil prices weighed down on the ringgit’s performance with the benchmark Brent crude trading around US$86.13 per barrel. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today in line with most regional peers, prompted by further buying interest for the greenback, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local currency stood at 4.1450/1490 against 4.1370/1410 recorded yesterday.

News reports that the greenback strengthened after the US recorded robust economic data and bullish comments from the US Federal Reserve (Fed), triggered sustained regional outflows.

The decrease in oil prices also weighed down on the ringgit’s performance with the benchmark Brent crude trading around US$86.13 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly higher against other major currencies.

It increased against the Singapore dollar to 3.0023/0059 from 3.0092/0132 yesterday and improved versus the Japanese yen to 3.6252/6296 from yesterday’s 3.6344/6382.

The local note also strengthened versus the euro to 4.7647/770 from 4.7853/7916 yesterday but fell against the British pound to 5.3802/3871 from 5.3798/3870 yesterday. — Bernama