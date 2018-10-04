Missing teen’s body found hours after six firemen died searching for him

The coffins of the six firemen who died during a rescue mission last night is pictured in Shah Alam October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Oct 4 — The Fire and Rescue Department has located the body of a 17-year-old teenager, who was believed to have drowned in a disused mining pool in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong where six other rescue personnel also died yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations Mohd Rizal Buang confirmed the discovery and said the body of Mohd Ilham Fahmy was found by Search-and-Rescue (SAR) personnel about 800 metres from where he was last seen.

“The discovery was made at 5.45pm and the body will be brought to Hospital Serdang for post-mortem,” he said.

Four of the six divers from the Fire and Rescue Department's Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) who died were Mohd Fatah Hashim, 34, Izatul Akma Wan Ibrahim, 32, Mazlan Omarbaki, 25, and Yahya Ali, 24 from the Port Klang Fire and Rescue Station.

The other two, Adnan Othman, 33, and Muhammad Hifdzul Malik Shaari, 25, were from the Shah Alam Fire Station.

According to Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia director-general Mohammad Hamdan Wahid, the deaths of the six rescuers, while on a mission in a mining pool last night, was the worst case of serviceman fatality in the country’s history.

Mohammad Hamdan maintained that the six had followed the standard operating procedure and were not derelict in their duties.