Actively assist TVET players, PM urges industry players

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad visits a booth at the 2018 Prime Minister’s Golden Hand Award in Kuala Lumpur October 4, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has urged industry players to be more active in helping the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) program to create human capital that is capable of taking Malaysia to achieve a developed nation and become a ‘world tiger’.

The prime minister said the involvement of the industrial sector particularly in skills competition such as WorldSkills Malaysia could enhance competency and the country’s skilled labour force quality.

“I have strong confidence and trust that with the commitment and determination of all interested parties under the TVET and the full support of the industrial sector, we can all succeed in reviving and redeveloping our country to become a developed nation, respected as a world tiger,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the 2018 Prime Minister’s Golden Hand Award ceremony at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) today.

Also present were Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran and Deputy Works Minister Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir. — Bernama