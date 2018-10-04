On Twitter, PD hopefuls Saiful, Chan dragged into PKR’s party fight

Candidates for the Port Dickson by-election pose for a photo at the nomination centre in Port Dickson September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Independent candidates for the forced Port Dickson by-election Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan and Stevie Chan Keng Leong have been curiously linked to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s campaign for the PKR deputy presidency on Twitter.

Most of the tweets posted by unknown users carried a baffling combination of Chan’s face and Saiful’s “reasons” as to why he is contesting the parliamentary seat against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

They also had the hashtags #Azmin4DP in support of Azmin, and #PemilihanPKR and #PKRmemilih2018 referring to the PKR party election.

Azmin is currently contesting the PKR deputy presidency, and is running against Rafizi Ramli. Anwar has won the party’s presidency unopposed.

Many of the tweets carried almost identical postings, such as the one posted by Twitter user @CindiFoong, which reads: “On the fourth day of the Port Dickson by-election campaign, independent candidate Saiful Bukhari Azlan has started his attack against his former employer, who is also Pakatan Harapan’s candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.”

Masuk hari keempat kempen pilihan raya kecil (PRK) Port Dickson, calon bebas Saiful Bukhari Azlan mula melancarkan serangan terhadap bekas majikan yang juga calon Pakatan Harapan (HARAPAN) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.#Azmin4DP #PemilihanPKR #PKRMemilih2018 pic.twitter.com/2Y0DAfIlye — Cindi Foong (@CindiFoong) October 3, 2018

A check by Malay Mail found that user “Cindi Foong” and some other Twitter users like @HuiSiin, @BoonTooh, @nero_alisa and @NajihahAzim only joined the microblogging site last month.

Another Twitter user, @bawangst pointed out the strange link between the two candidates and the PKR election.

Yesterday, Chan rubbished claims that he was sponsored by individuals with vested interests, including Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Azmin, to contest the by-election.

He stressed that he was “not that an ideal candidate” to be sponsored by anybody.

The candidates for the Port Dickson by-election are Anwar, former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Isa Samad, Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar from PAS, Anwar’s ex-aide Saiful, Chan, Lau Seck Yan and Kan Chee Yuen.

Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah resigned as Port Dickson MP on September 12, with PKR triggering the by-election for Anwar to contest and ostensibly return to Parliament.