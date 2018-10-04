Duo jailed two years for people smuggling in Seremban

Two men were sentenced to two years’ jail by the Seremban High Court today for transporting illegal migrants. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, Oct 4 — Two men were sentenced to two years’ jail by the Seremban High Court today for transporting illegal migrants.

The accused, Dahniar Afandi Yaakop, 56, and Firdaus Samsul, 54, pleaded guilty to transporting three Indonesians who did not have passports at KM281 North-South Expressway (north-bound) near Nilai on February 9 at 4.20am.

They were charged under Section 26 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and punishable under Section 26 of the same Act read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum imprisonment of five years or a maximum fine of RM250,000 or both.

Muhammad Jamil ordered the jail term to start from the date of arrest.

Dahniar Affandi’s taxi, and cash accrued by both accused were forfeited.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Aiza Khairuddin represented the Immigration Department. Dahniar Affandi was represented by lawyer Azrul Zulkifli Stork and Firdaus by counsel Kee Mohd Thariq K Zainal Abidin. — Bernama