Costa faces anxious wait on thigh injury

MADRID, Oct 4 — Diego Costa will find out today the extent of a thigh injury he sustained during Atletico Madrid’s 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Costa came off in the second half at the Wanda Metropolitano and could now miss Spain’s fixtures against Wales and England over the next fortnight. Before then, Atletico face Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday.

Sitting out another international break would be a blow for Costa, who was absent in September for Luis Enrique’s first two matches in charge due to personal reasons.

Atletico will also carry out tests on their Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez today. Gimenez came off injured at half-time against Brugge. — AFP