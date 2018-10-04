FT mufti declares drowned firemen ‘martyrs’

Fire and Rescue Dept personnel carry the coffins of the six firemen who died during a rescue mission last night in Shah Alam October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The six firefighters, who died during a search and rescue mission at a mining pool last night, are considered “martyrs”, Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said today.

The Federal Territories mufti dubbed the deaths of the firemen “noble”, since they were trying to save a 17-year-old teenager who was believed to have drowned near Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong.

“They are the chosen people and with pure hearts, and also understand the responsibilities and duties entrusted to them,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“Especially during an emergency until their last breath and pulse, these are our ‘syuhada’,” he said, using the Arabic term for “martyrs”.

Deeply affected by the tragedy, Zulkifli praised the men’s spirit, and urged the victims’ families to remain strong and patient.

He also suggested posthumous promotions for the six men.

“[It is] to give some relief to their family members. Indeed, they were government staff and employees in the ‘New Malaysia’ era who were willing to sacrifice everything,” he said.

The six firemen were accorded full ceremonial honours in a final send-off after the completion of their autopsies at Hospital Serdang.

They were all attached to the Pelabuhan Klang and Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Department.

About 500 people attended the prayers and paid their last respects to the men before they were brought back to their respective hometowns for burial.