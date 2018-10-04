In Ipoh, authorities in the dark over loud bang this morning

The Meteorological Department denied that the sound was due to an earthquake. — Malay Mail file pic

IPOH, Oct 4 — Authorities have admitted that they are baffled over what led to a loud bang which jolted the city this morning.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby said none of the district stations received any report on circumstances that could have led to such a sound.

“We are still trying to obtain information that could lead us to determine the source of the sound,” he said in a short WhatsApp statement to the media.

Meanwhile, the Malaysia Meteorological Department denied that the sound was due to an earthquake.

Its director-general Alui Bahari said the sound was unrelated to the earthquake in Indonesia.

“The explosion and tremors felt in Perak were not due to an earthquake as there were no warnings of an earthquake as detected by earthquake detectors,” he said in a statement to Bernama.

The loud bang and tremor were felt in Tambun, Ipoh Garden, Old Town and at Station 18 at about 11am today, which led to a frenzy of speculation on social media.

Some claimed the sound was due to rock-blasting works at a quarry in Simpang Pulai.

There were also claims that the sound was due to the Royal Malaysian Air Force undergoing training using ‘live’ bombs.