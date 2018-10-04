Face me in polls, not court, Anwar tells pardon doubters

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim gives a speech during a ceramah in Taman Desa Si Rusa in Port Dickson on October 03, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Oct 4 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has challenged those who questioned his eligibility to contest the forced Port Dickson by-election, despite his royal pardon, to fight him at the ballot box instead of taking the matter to the courts.

Speaking at a ceramah in Bandar Springhill last night, Anwar again accused critics of trying to hold him back from politics, according to a Malaysiakini report.

“Why take this to the courts?

“Fight! Fight me here! Ask the people of Port Dickson if they support me or not. You have the power,” he said in the ceramah, referring to the voters.

This comes after PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that Anwar did not have a “free pardon”, allowing him to contest the by-election.

But his pardon has also been questioned by members of the public. Anwar will face five independent candidates, in addition to the PAS hopeful.

A Port Dickson voter has also filed a motion in the Kuala Lumpur High Court that the pardon that Anwar received from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was defective since the Pardons Board had not convened before the pardon was granted.

Subsequently, Anwar accused the voter of trying to undermine his position said.

“It never ends, with this story and that... Over 20 years, we have struggled and they still want to hold us back. Now, in court, we must answer again. They say the Agong was wrong [when issuing the pardon], and that it was not a signed free pardon... all just to keep me from contesting.

“But since it has been brought to court, we must fight in court. I’ve been free for just four months, suffered for so long, still they want to hold me back. No! No! No!” he added.

Anwar was also reported as asking why he can’t be in Parliament, unlike other Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders.

“I want to be in Parliament to help Dr Mahathir, and not hasten my ascent as prime minister. Why is everyone so anxious? They claim Mahathir wants to prevent me [from becoming PM], and others say I want to get to Parliament to get rid of Mahathir, but both of these statements are inaccurate,” he said, referring to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I am one of the main leaders in Pakatan Harapan, my friends Mohamad Sabu, Lim Guan Eng, Saifuddin [Nasution] are all in Parliament, so what is wrong if I am in Parliament?” he asked.

Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad, DAP secretary-general Lim and PKR secretary-general Saifuddin had all contested the 14th general election, but not Anwar.