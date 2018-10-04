Netflix shares trailer for ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 4 ― Netflix has released a new trailer for supernatural thriller Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The series is based on the comic of the same name and is a dark retelling of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Kiernan Shipka stars as Sabrina Spellman, a half-witch and half-mortal who is stuck between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends.

The cast includes Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot, and Gavin Leatherwood.

The synopsis reads: “As her 16th birthday nears, Sabrina must choose between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends. Based on the Archie comic.”

Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres on October 26. Watch the clip below but do take note of some strong language in it.