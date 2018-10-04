Johor marine police seize RM1.4m worth of contraband cigarettes

Marine police force commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yusoff Mamat (far right) with part of the seized contraband cigarettes in Tampoi, Johor Baru October 4, 2018. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 4 — Marine police here seized 270 boxes of smuggled cigarettes worth RM1.42 million in an operation codenamed “Op Landai Khas”, on the coast of Pantai Kelisa, Bandar Penawar in Kota Tinggi, yesterday.

The raiding team from the southern region Marine Operations Force also seized a three-tonne lorry during the 10.15am operation.

Initial investigations showed that the cigarettes were of the LA brand, which is a popular modern kretek (clove) cigarette originating from Indonesia.

Marine police force commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yusoff Mamat said, during the operations, the raiding team pursued the lorry to a secondary jungle near the location after the driver refused to pull over.

“The lorry did not stop when the raiding team signalled the driver to pull over.

“A chase ensued and 25 minutes later, the team found the lorry abandoned nearby and the driver is believed to have escaped on foot,” he said in a media conference at the Region Two marine police training base in Tampoi here today.

Mohd Yusoff said a manhunt is underway for the suspect.

“The lorry driver’s identity has been established based on the thumbprints we found in the lorry.

“Initial investigations suggest the smuggling of the contraband cigarettes was the work of a syndicate known to police,” said Mohd Yusoff.

The contraband cigarettes have a value of more than RM1.42 million, including the unpaid excise duties and also the value of the lorry.

Mohd Yusoff said the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967 for transporting uncustomed goods.

He said the marine police will continue with their enforcement, especially in the coastal areas of Johor.