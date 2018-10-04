What to consider before forming media council, according to industry reps

Malay Mail managing editor Leslie Lau speaks during the National Media Conference in Serdang October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KAJANG, Oct 4 — Media practitioners alike weighed in on the need to find common ground with one another on issues faced by the industry, before establishing a media council for the country.

At the National Media Forum organised by the Malaysian Press Institute, Malaysiakini CEO Premesh Chandran said one of the issues is how the council will deal with individual bloggers, influencers with large followings, or administrators of popular Facebook pages.

“How would the council once formed look at media consumption as a whole and how it takes place?” he said, adding that if a complaint procedure is implemented, it remains to be seen how it can apply to such individuals.

Premesh highlighted several media councils in other countries, including Australia and Indonesia, which have their own arbitration process where complaints can be lodged and redressed.

“Looking at Indonesia; the council consists of journalists, media (company) owners and member of civil society, which is a good thing,” he said.

Human Rights Commission of Malaysia commissioner Prof Nik Salida Suhaila Nik Saleh recounted the history of media freedom and restrictions in the country, from the Malayan Emergency in 1948 to the present.

She noted that although the Emergency ended in 1960, media freedom did not return and instead became controlled.

“Despite this, I would note that academic freedom in relation to its media counterpart is largely untouched, such as an academic submitting an opinion piece where only the headline is changed to make it more catchy,” Nik Salida said.

Malay Mail managing editor Leslie Lau said prior to the 14th general election, if restrictions on the media occurred, they were for political reasons, but often justified on the grounds of preserving racial or religious harmony.

“The ideal scenario is where the media reports and an informed society is able to discuss it (rationally), which can also serve as a check and balance.

“Additionally, in the digitalised world, the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 has no longer become relevant, and it might as well be abolished,” he said.

Should the council be formed, Lau said it must strike a balance between freedom of speech and functioning responsibly.