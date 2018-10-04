Despite backlash, Home Ministry says Sedition Act to stay

Azis said the IGP had explained to him the reasons for the arrest of Azman Noor Adam under the Sedition Act. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 4 — Deputy Home Minister Azis Jamman asserted today that the Sedition Act 1948 will remain in use until it is amended or repealed.

“As long as there is no official announcement, that means this act stands as it is,” he was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

Azis said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun had explained to him the reasons for the arrest of Azman Noor Adam under the Sedition Act.

“The IGP said that this Act still exists — there is no abolishment or changes made to it so far.

“A report was lodged against Azman, so the police acted according to the current SOP,” he said, using the initials for standard operating procedure.

Azman is the brother of outspoken Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam. He was released on bail yesterday evening.

The police initially arrested Azman for allegedly uploading a picture showing an acquaintance with his bottom pointed towards Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on television.

But Dr Mahathir said today that the police must stop arresting people who insult him as “politicians must accept criticism.”