Shafie denies rumours of State Legislative Assembly dissolution

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 4 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal today dismissed rumours that the State Legislative Assembly will be dissolved.

The rumours claimed that Shafie, who is also the Parti Warisan Sabah president, will dissolve the State Assembly to pave way for fresh elections ahead of a court decision on the legality of his swearing in as chief minister.

“Why would we want to disband the Dewan? Don’t even ask me such a thing,” he said, while advising people not to take heed of such rumours.

According to rumours circulating via WhatsApp, the government issued a letter disbanding the Cabinet with a message that read: “This may be true. Let us be ready.”

The message claimed that Shafie was afraid of losing the court case due this October 26, which was filed by his predecessor Tan Sri Musa Aman, to nullify Shafie’s swearing in and declare Musa as the rightful chief minister.

It also urged Sabahans to be ready for another election and go all out against the Warisan-Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in Sabah.

Musa and the state Barisan Nasional (BN) were the first to claim the majority after a 29-29 stalemate in the 60-seat State Assembly. Two Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) assemblymen decided to support Musa but several defections from BN assemblymen later saw Musa lose majority support.

Shafie said he had gained the post fairly as his party and their partners PKR, DAP and Upko had a clear majority of 35 assemblymen against Sabah BN and Sabah STAR’s 25 assemblymen in the 60-member state assembly.

He added that he was duly sworn in by the governor under Article 6(3) of the Sabah Constitution that allows the governor to appoint the chief minister based on his judgment that such a person was likely to command the majority of support.