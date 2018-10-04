Sabah to maintain minimum marriage age at 18, says CM

Shafie received flak for considering the proposal of lowering the minimum marriage age. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 4 — The Sabah government will not be taking up the state mufti’s proposal to lower the minimum marriage age to 14, said chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Shafie, who was criticised for considering the proposal, said that the matter was brought up to the State Cabinet and mufti Datuk Bungsu @Aziz Jaafar had clarified that it was only his opinion and not a fatwa.

“He (Datuk Bungsu) said that it was his personal view, as a religious leader, and not a fatwa.

"He also told us that we can stick to 18 years limit but with the option for some to get married at age 16 in certain circumstances where culture and customs allow for it.

“So we decided to stick with the present 18 years,” he said when speaking to reporters after chairing the State Action Council Meeting here today.

MORE TO COME