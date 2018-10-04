After indictment, ‘Whale’ author tweets picture of multi-tier Rosmah birthday cake

Tom Wright speaks to Malay Mail during an interview September 25, 2018. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, Oct 4 — Billion Dollar Whale writer Tom Wright posted today a picture of a multi-tiered birthday cake plastered with Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s face after the former “first lady of Malaysia” was charged with 17 money laundering and tax evasion offences.

“Now Rosmah has been arrested I just wanted to resurface this birthday cake, delivered to her table in Istanbul recently. She denies wrongdoing. #BillionDollarWhale,” he posted Twitter.

“For those of you asking this is from December 2017,” he added.

Now Rosmah has been arrested I just wanted to resurface this birthday cake, delivered to her table in Istanbul recently. She denies wrongdoing. #BillionDollarWhale pic.twitter.com/P5qbYeQzJb — Tom Wright (@TomWrightAsia) October 4, 2018

Wright also tagged the post to a Wall Street Journal article he and colleague Bradley Hope wrote in June 2018 profiling Rosmah’s extravagant spendings and her rise to the post of “First Lady of Malaysia”.

Malaysia does not have such a position officially.

He ended the topic with a plug for his book with a purchase link to Amazon.com.

Wright and co-author Hope wrote the book which narrates the glitzy lifestyle of Penang-born billionaire Low Taek Jho — better known as Jho Low — as a friend of Hollywood’s A-list stars and other powerful figures worldwide, allegedly using Malaysian government investment funds pilfered from 1Malaysia Development Berhad.