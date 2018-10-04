Guan Eng: Hadi does not treat non-Muslims with respect, dignity

Lim said Hadi’s move in inciting racial and religious sentiments justifies the fear amongst the non-Malays and non-Muslims against the Islamist party. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today lambasted PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and said the latter have not seen non-Muslims, Malaysians to be worthy of being treated with respect and dignity.

In response to Hadi’s remarks against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who attended events held at non-Muslim religious places of worship, Lim said the remarks, though unsurprising, was wrong and unhealthy as it encourages prejudice and discrimination.

“To brand a person as inconsistent with his Islamic practices simply based on the person’s visit of religious places other than their own, is wrong and unhealthy because it encourages extremists who are prejudiced and wants to discriminate against non-Muslims.

“This is not the first time that Hadi has expressed chauvinistic sentiments against non-Muslims,” he said in a statement.

Lim said Hadi’s move in inciting racial and religious sentiments justifies the fear amongst the non-Malays and non-Muslims against the Islamist party.

Claiming PAS to not have any economic record in Kelantan, the Finance Minister said the PAS-led state is a failed economy with annual budget deficits and dependent on the Federal government for financial aid in paying the salaries of Kelantan civil service.

“PAS and Hadi may be desperate to win Malay/Muslim votes in the Port Dickson Parliamentary by-election, since PAS know they have minimal support amongst non-Malay or non-Muslim voters.

“They have always attempted to create negative sentiments amongst the Malay and Muslim communities against minority races and minority religious groups to gain political capital, and distract attention from their own weaknesses of not having any nation-building plans to develop the country’s economy,” he said.

In support of PKR’s Port Dickson candidate, Lim said Anwar had not participated in any non-Muslim religious ceremony by visiting the places of worship and said such hostility towards the action is dangerous.

The Bagan MP had called for full support towards Anwar as he represents the aspirations of Pakatan Harapan by wanting to unite Malaysians regardless of race or religion, practicing good governance, and celebrate diversity.

“If a Muslim visiting or attending functions at churches, Chinese and Indian temples is wrong, then this is a setback for racial tolerance and religious harmony.

“Malaysians, regardless of race or religion, should reject such prejudice and hostility against non-Muslim places of religious worship. Instead, choose an inclusive Malaysia that unites everyone on common values of justice, freedom, democracy, integrity, equal opportunities and economic fairness,” said Lim.