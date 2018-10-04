And the longest name in Malaysia is...

The most popular male and female names in the country are 'Ismail' and 'Fatimah', according to BH Online. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 4 — A girl named Princess Aura Nurr Ermily Amara Auliya Bidadari Nawal El Zendra Mohd Sufian officially has the longest named recorded by the National Registration Department, with the twelve words and 64 characters she calls her own.

According to National Registration department director general Datuk Mohammad Razin Abdullah, this pips the previous record set in 2014, when Nur Fathaniah Tariyah Karimah Farwizah Zahabiyah Syahirah Airol Anizam’s parents used nine words and 62 characters to name their child.

Speaking to BH Online, Mohammad Razin said the names were among the most memorable registered by the department since it began recording such information in 1948.

According to the same report, the most popular male name was “Ismail” with 72,157 people registered with this in Malaysia, followed by “Ahmad (57,914) and “Abdullah” (47,989).

“Fatimah” was the most popular female name registered (74,605), ahead of “Zainab” (41,450) and “Azizah” (34,114).