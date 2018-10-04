Najib’s lawyer: I would love to cross-examine Jho Low

Shafee said the courts need witnesses to testify and provide context in the trial. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is hoping fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho will return to Malaysia to testify in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s criminal and corruption trial.

The lawye is defending Najib, who has been charged with abusing his power, among other things, to pilfer RM42 million from a former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

“If Jho Low is here, you can't avoid but to have him as a witness. I would love to cross examine him,” he told reporters at the court complex after attending to Najib’s case mention earlier.

The Penang-born Low billionaire is better known as Jho Low.

Shafee said there were “millions of documents” but the courts still needed witnesses to testify and provide context in the trial.

“It can be good for the prosecution, it can be good for the defence, I'm sure,” he added.

Shafee said he did not know what Low will say when asked if the latter’s return will be a boon to Najib’s legal battle.

Low is believed to be hiding in China and has repeatedly denied being the mastermind in the 1MDB financial scandal as alleged.

Malaysia has no extradition treaty with China.

Putrajaya is resorting to private efforts to bring Low back.

Najib’s RM42 million case was scheduled for management in the High Court here today. It has been postponed to October 13 after conflict between Shafee and Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah who was appointed lead prosecutor by Attorney-General Tommy Thomas as his replacement.