Rosmah's lawyers cry foul over prosecution's witness tampering claim

Geethan Ram (left) and fellow defence counsel Datuk K. Kumaraendran (right) said they saw the move by the prosecution team as a way to strengthen their argument for a large bail amount. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's lawyers today cried foul over the prosecution team's allegation that their client had tampered with potential witnesses.

Rosmah's lawyers complained about a police report which was presented in court by the prosecution team that accused her of tampering with potential witnesses linked to her money laundering charges.

Lead defence counsel Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent told reporters outside court that the police report was only lodged last Friday, eliminating the possibility of Rosmah or her lawyers to defend the report.

“No proper investigations were done on the police report that was produced today and is pretty much unfounded.

“We have never been given the opportunity to negate it or to challenge it, all we did was highlight it to the court,” said Geethan Ram when met at the court complex lobby this afternoon.

Rosmah was earlier slapped with 17 charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA) and the Income Tax Act 1967.

She claimed trial to all 17 charges, where the court had then set RM2 million as the bail amount.

Rosmah was allowed to return home after paying RM500,000 from the full bail amount, with the remaining RM1.5million to be settled before Oct 11.

Geethan Ram and fellow defence counsel Datuk K. Kumaraendran said they saw the move by the prosecution team as a way to strengthen their argument for a large bail amount.

“The bail requested by the prosecution was RM10 million.

“Taking into account the amount stated in the charges only amounts to RM7 million, this is very unprecedented, very unreasonable and never done before,” he added.

However, looking at the positives, Geethan Ram said the case being brought to court proved to be a good opportunity for those implicated to vindicate themselves.

“We face 17 charges right now, however, this is a good opportunity for Datin Seri Rosmah to come forward and clear her name,” he said.