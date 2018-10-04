Penang island, mainland hit by flash floods

Cars drive past flooded streets of Taman Tembikai following heavy rain in Penang October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 4 — Flash floods hit both sides of the northern state today after a few hours of heavy rain this morning.

About 100 houses along Jalan Tembikai in Bukit Mertajam were flooded up to 450mm while Taman Sri Rambai Phase 4 saw flood waters rising to about 300mm and affecting about 50 houses.

Other areas in Central Seberang Perai such as Jalan Kikik, Jalan Janggus, Jalan Chain Ferry, Kampung Pertama, Taman Makok, Kampung Permatang Rawa, Taman Senangin, Bukit Tengah and several other low-lying areas also experienced floods of between 100mm and 350mm.

Even the Seberang Jaya underpass saw waters rising to about 150mm this morning.

On the island, main roads in Bayan Baru were also flooded, causing massive traffic gridlock during rush hour this morning.

Jalan P. Ramlee and Lebuhraya Thean Teik were also flooded for a few hours.

The flood waters in these areas receded by noon.

State executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari said the flood waters were between 0.3m and 0.45m.

“There were no evacuations,” he said in a statement.

He said the state has planned and ongoing flood mitigation projects in the affected areas

“One of the worst-hit areas today is Jalan Tembikai — we just approved RM4.6million project to deepen the detention ponds, build a bund along Sungai Rambai and also a pump house,” he said.