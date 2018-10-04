Kadir Jasin: Putrajaya backs media council, pledges non-interference

Datuk A. Kadir Jasin speaks during the National Media Forum in Serdang October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

AJANG, Oct 4 — The Pakatan Harapan government supports the idea for local journalism to be self-governed by a so-called Media Council, said Datuk A. Kadir Jasin.

The prime minister’s media and communications special adviser said the government will not be involved in the process.

“This is to the extent that following the 14th general election I was approached by editors and journalists who were unsure and sought my advice. Ironically I cannot give advise to anyone else other than the PM,” Kadir said during the National Media Forum.

The veteran newsman suggested that individual media groups or clusters discuss the matter jointly.

“It occurred to me this could involve practitioners, media company owners, journalism teachers and students, and professional bodies, to make it as comprehensive as possible.

“Hopefully if they sit down they can manage to formulate a framework by the year’s end, based on the input from all the relevant stakeholders,” Kadir said.

He stressed the importance of self-regulation and self-education, adding that he hoped the council would be able to handle certain issues which frequently cropped up in the media fraternity.

“If possible, we wish to discontinue situations, where individuals who feel they have been wrongly reported by the press or are embarrassed to sue media organisations.

“It would be an advantage if the council’s framework can include methods on how to handle complaints against the media,” Kadir said.

He also said the government is willing to work with media organisations to provide the council with legal backing in the form of legislative statutes.

“It has been suggested before the council be placed under the trusteeship and funding of the Parliament.

“This was raised with Commmunications and Multimedia Minister, Gobind Singh Deo and Star Media Group managing director, Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, but ultimately it is up to media practitioners themselves to decide,” Kadir said.