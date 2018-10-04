Minister: New national car scheme to land first model by 2020

Mohd Redzuan said the new national car project will be privately funded. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

CYBERJAYA, Oct 4 ― The New National Car Project (NNCP) will introduce its first model in under two years time, Entrepreneur Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Yusof.

Mohd Redzuan said the first car may even arrive before 2020 due to the “disruption” model planned for the project.

“This is because we are not starting from zero and we intend to use pre-existing infrastructure to manufacture the cars,’’ he said at a media briefing the on the NNCP here today.

Mohd Redzuan said the national car project will be privately funded, with the government and federal agencies providing its “ecosystem”.

He said the car will be semi-autonomous and will be inspired by suggestions from the youth.

“We aim to make the project that everyone came be proud off. It is a product that is Malaysian made for the global market, “ he said.

He acknowledge public criticism of the project first announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in June, but said the country must be bold.

Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (Might) chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Yusoff Sulaiman said a prototype will be ready early next year.

“We already have the expertise and the technology to produce such cars. The NNCP aimed to be a platform not just to produce cars but any other mobility products such as trains or other transport craft, “ he said.

As such Mohd Yusoff explained that they are in talks with companies such as Sillterra and CTRM, among others to produce the car.