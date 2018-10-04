Dr M: I don't mind being insulted by anybody

Dr Mahathir says he does not mind being insulted by anybody, it is not going to affect him. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 ― Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today the police must stop arresting people who insult him as “politicians must accept criticism.”

“That thing (arrest) shouldn't happen. I don't mind being insulted by anybody, it's not going to affect me. There was one case in Penang and I told them (the police) not to take any action on them,” he told Malaysiakini.

Dr Mahathir was commenting on the recent arrest of Azman Noor Adam under Section 4 of the Sedition Act 1948 for allegedly spreading insulting images of the prime minister.

Subsequently several Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmakers criticised the use of the Sedition Act on Azman.

Malaysiakini also reported that Selangor CID chief Fadzil Ahmat said investigations into Azman were already completed and he was released on bail yesterday evening.

He added that the police are waiting for further instructions from the deputy public prosecutor.