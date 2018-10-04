IGP says police may call up Rosmah for questioning

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor waves as her leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court, October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 4 ― The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) may call up former Prime Minister’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, to record her statement over several cases, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

“We may call her to facilitate investigation involving various issues, including on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case, he said after a visit to the Putrajaya Hospital here today in conjunction with the 211th Police Day.

In another development, Mohamad Fuzi said a red notice on businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low and his father, Tan Sri (Larry) Low Hock Peng, was issued yesterday.

“We will wait for feedback from Interpol. If there’s any development on them, we will take action, he said.

Meanwhile, he said the investigation paper of former 1MDB president and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Arul Kanda Kandasamy would be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action.

Last September 26, the media reported that Arul Kanda was called up by the police to record his statement over 1MDB.

At the event, Mohamad Fuzi and the Acting Chairperson of the Police family Association (Perkep), Puan Sri Shahriza Saad, handed over a contribution of RM6,000 to Putrajaya Hospital director Datuk Dr Nora’i Mohd Said for the Malaysian Medical Welfare Fund. ― Bernama