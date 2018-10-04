Rosmah gets to go home after RM500k of RM2m bail posted

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor are seen leaving the Kuala Lumpur High Court, October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor was allowed to depart the Court Complex here with her husband, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, after paying the first instalment of her RM2 million bail imposed over her 17 money laundering charges today.

The RM500,000 was partial payment for the sum set by the court to secure her release after she claimed trial to the charges involving nearly RM7.1 million in illegal proceeds.

When contacted, Rosmah's defence lawyer, Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, confirmed the first payment was made with two sureties.

The homemaker must come up with the remaining RM1.5 million on or before October 11.

Najib, who was here at the High Court for his own case mention involving seven charges over RM42 million funds belonging to a former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) unit, met Rosmah at the Sessions Court after her court proceedings ended.

Najib and Rosmah were then seen leaving the Criminal Sessions Court 9 together after the payment, before leaving the compound around 12.30pm.

Both arrived separately this morning, but left together in the black Proton Perdana the former PM used to get here.

The couple refused to respond to questions from the assembled press, as police officers escorted both of them into their car and through a swarm of media workers.