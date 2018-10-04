Senate set for Kavanaugh procedural vote tomorrow, final vote Saturday

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks back to his office after voting for a continuing resolution and end a three-day government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 22, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 — The US Senate's Republican leadership moved forward with the confirmation process of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, setting up a procedural vote tomorrow and a final floor vote the following day.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved to end debate on President Donald Trump's pick, who became the most controversial high court nominee in decades after multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual assault or misconduct against him.

McConnell announced that the FBI was due to present to the Senate yesterday with its highly anticipated supplemental investigation report, which had been demanded by Democrats and a handful of Republicans who wanted a more complete evaluation of the nominee.

“There'll be plenty of time for members to review and be briefed on the supplemental material before a Friday cloture vote,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

If Kavanaugh clears tomorrow's procedural hurdle, that would set up a final confirmation vote as early as Saturday.

Members will be permitted to view the report in a secure room in the US Capitol and be briefed by staff, but the expectation is they will not be provided copies of the document.

Republican and Democratic senators alike have called for at least a summary of the FBI findings to be made public. — AFP