Cracks in the wall, sundry shop owner blames sewerage contractor

Leong's father points at the cracks in the wall of his shop following sewerage construction works next door October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 4 — A sundry shop owner in Jalan Bandar Timah here is furious and worried about the safety of his staff and the public after massive cracks appeared on his building following sewerage construction works next to the shop.

Leong Wing Lok, 40, said that he noticed the cracks on the wall last Sunday and lodged a police report yesterday.

“We are worried for our safety and the public who pass by our shop,” he told reporters when met at the shop today.

“The building is more than 80-years-old and looking at the severity of the cracks we are afraid it might collapse,” he added.

Leong hopes that the responsible party will repair the damage promptly in order to avoid any untoward incident from happening.

Perak MCA Public Service and Complaint Bureau Chief Jimmy Loh said the project is being carried out by the Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change.

“The Sewerage Service Department under the Ministry is in charge of the project, however, they have hired a sub-constructor called Mangkubumi Sdn Bhd to carry out the work.

“We have informed the contractor about the problem, but until today there is no feedback from them and the works are still ongoing,” he added.

Loh also said that the sub-contractor did not provide Leong with any information regarding the project.

“They didn’t inform the owner when will the project start or finish and I’m not sure whether they conduct a risk assessment before starting the work,” he said.

Loh hopes that the authorities will halt the project temporarily and find a solution immediately as people’s lives are at stake.