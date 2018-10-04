Man charged with murdering mum in Balik Pulau

Mohammad Firdaus Ismail (front, left) is escorted by a police officer to the Magistrate’s Court October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BALIK PULAU, Oct 4 — A 29-year-old man was charged with the murder of his mother at the magistrate’s court here this morning.



Mohammad Firdaus Ismail was charged with murder Faridah Mat Hashim, 63, at their home along Jalan Bharu in Balik Pulau.



He allegedly committed the offence between 6.30am and 8pm on September 19.



Charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, no plea was recorded and Mohammad Firdaus was denied bail.



Section 302 carries a death sentence upon conviction.



Magistrate Nur Fadrina Zulkhairi fixed November 8 as the next mention date to allow the accused to be brought to a hospital for a medical report on his health condition.



It was earlier reported that Faridah’s body was found dumped inside a septic tank behind her home on September 24, four days after she went missing.



Faridah was found with slash wounds on her neck and a knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found near the septic tank.



The suspect, believed to be a petrol-sniffing addict, has two previous records of causing hurt to his sister.