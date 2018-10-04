Tupac living in Malaysia? Fans shoot down Suge Knight’s son’s bizarre claim

Tupac Shakur was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 4 — Suge J. Knight, son of Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight claimed yesterday that Tupac Shakur is well alive and living in Malaysia.

The claim started with a post on his Instagram account (sugejknight) which read “TUPAC IS ALIVE” and followed with a chat between him and a stranger and two pictures of Tupac with Beyonce and 50 Cent.

“I’m not on drugs. I’m safe and just know it was self defense. #killuminati,” read the two posts which followed an hour later.

Malaysians were quick to laugh it out on Twitter.

Hisham (@hishamhlim) tweeted: “Tupac is in Malaysia and he resides in Shah Alam. You heard it from me first.”

Another posted: “He must be shopping in Family Mart!”

A few pointed out the bad photoshop skills with the picture of Beyonce and Tupac actually a ripoff from a picture of Jay-Z and Beyonce.

The star was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996 while he was on his way back from the Bruce Seldon vs Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

On September 13, 1996 ― a week after the shooting ― Tupac, 25, was pronounced dead at 4.03pm.

The official cause of death was noted as cardiopulmonary arrest due to multiple shot wounds and from respiratory failure.

This is not the first time a conspiracy about the rappers whereabouts has resurfaced on the internet.

In the early 2000s, people believed that he faked his own death and fled to Cuba where his aunty lives while in February a man claimed to have seen Tupac in Somalia.

Another conspiracy suggests the number 7 hint throughout his music videos and posters a sign that he would return after seven years.

He was shot on September 7, aged 25 (2+5) and died at 4.03pm (4+3) while his birthday is June 16 (1+6)

It’s been more than seven years, but the world of hip-hop is still waiting.

As of now, we doubt that Tupac is anywhere in Malaysia.