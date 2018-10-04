Teen’s father extends condolences to families of dead divers

Fire and Rescue Dept personnel carry the coffin of one of the firemen who perished during a rescue mission last night in Shah Alam October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUCHONG, Oct 4 — The father of a teenager who was feared drowned in a mining pool in Taman Putra Perdana here conveyed his condolences to the families of the six divers from the Fire and Rescue Department's Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) who died while searching for his son.

Mohd Azzam Naim, 46, said he was shocked when informed of the incident.

“I never expected the operation to find my son, Mohd Ilham Fahmyn to turn into such a tragedy,” he told reporters when met at the scene early this morning.

According to Mohd Azzam, the mining pool was not fenced and was a fishing haven for the local residents as well as foreigners.

“In fact two months ago, it was reported that two men drowned there. I have advised my son not to come here anymore, especially now that it rains frequently. I did not think he would come here with his two friends,” he said.

Mohd Azzam said his son, 17 asked for his permission to go out at about 4pm yesterday.

He said he only knew his son had slipped and fallen into the mining pool after he was told by another son at around 5pm.

“I hope my son is found soon," he said.

Four of the six divers who died were Mohd Fatah Hashim, 34, Izatul Akma Wan Ibrahim, 32, Mazlan Omarbaki, 25, and Yahya Ali, 24 from the Port Klang Fire and Rescue station.

The other two, Adnan Othman, 33, and Muhammad Hifdzul Malik Shaari, 25, were from the Shah Alam station. — Bernama