Isa: I’m contesting for PD voters, not for Dr M or Daim

Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad speaks to local residents during a campaign walkabout at the Batu 4 Wet Market in Port Dickson October 3, 2018. — Picture by Mierz Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Oct 4 — Tan Sri Isa Samad rejected claims that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Daim Zainuddin prompted his unexpected candidacy in the Port Dickson by-election, insisting today he only wanted to serve its constituents.

The former Negri Sembilan mentri besar was a known Umno warlord in the state, but resigned from the party to contest the by-election headlined by PKR’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Responding to rumours he was a proxy to block Anwar’s return to Parliament, Isa said today he neither met with or talked to the prime minister, his confidante, or any representative of the two.

“I dismiss those rumours and talks that I was persuaded or pushed to contest by Dr Mahathir or Daim.

“None of them — Tun Dr Mahathir or Tun Daim — ever called or sent people to talk me into contesting,” he said.

Aside from his stated desire to represent Port Dickson, Isa said he was also disillusioned with Umno and its leaders over the decision to “boycott” the forced by-election here.

He said the poll was triggered purely to serve the interests of one man, in reference to Anwar, rather than for the good of the people.

Isa’s decision to offer himself as a candidate spurred instant rumours that he was the spanner that Dr Mahathir and Daim were throwing into the cogs of Anwar’s comeback vehicle.

The rumours trace back to PKR’s allegations that both men and their PPBM were conspiring to prevent Anwar from replacing Dr Mahathir as prime minister to fulfil Pakatan Harapan’s agreed succession plan.

Both Anwar and Dr Mahathir have repeatedly denied any rift between them and regularly profess their loyalty to each other.

Dr Mahathir sacked Anwar as his deputy in 1998, which caused an enmity that the public continues to perceive even when both men say it has ended.

Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah resigned as Port Dickson MP on Sept 12 purely to trigger the by-election for Anwar to contest.

What was initially expected to be a stroll for Anwar after PAS and Umno said they would not contest turned into a seven-way scrum.

PAS ultimately fielded Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazri Mokhtar to join Anwar, Isa and four other independent candidates including Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, the former political aide who accused Anwar Sodomy II.

Port Dickson will vote on Oct 13, with early voting on Oct 8.