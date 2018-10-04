Leaders hail six firemen who drowned in bid to save teen as heroes

The coffins containing the remains of the six firemen who died during a rescue mission last night is pictured in Shah Alam October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Oct 4 — Leaders nationwide today expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of six firemen who drowned while attempting to save a 17-year-old boy who had fallen into a mining pool last night.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he was saddened to hear the news.

"I hope the families remain strong in this challenging period," he told reporters after opening the Asean 6th Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management this morning.

Dr Mahathir said that the government would look at any form of assistance to be extended to the families of the victims.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail described the six firemen as heroes.

"I am saddened by news of the six firemen who lost their lives during a search and rescue operation. My condolences to the families of these heroes," she tweeted.

Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin retweeted Fire and Rescue department's condolences message and posted: "Let us honour their sacrifice."

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad also posted on his Twitter and said the news on the six firemen's death was heart wrenching.

"My condolences to the families for losing their loved ones. May the souls of the perished rest in peace," he tweeted.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also took to Twitter and posted his condolences message to the victims’ families.

He said the sacrifices made by the six firemen will be remembered.

Sepang district police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Ali said the six firemen from the Fire and Rescue Department’s Water Rescue Unit were caught in a strong “whirlpool” while searching for a teenager who fell into a disused mining pool in Puchong last night.

He said the divers had followed all standard operating procedures in donning complete diving equipment, and were tied to a single rope.

He said the unit went down to the pond at 9.15pm but a strong current occurred in the area causing the victims to spin in the water while their equipment came off.

He said the victims had struggled in the water for about 30 minutes while other personnel tried to rescue them. They were all unconscious by the time they were pulled out of the water.

Abdul Aziz said the medical team at the scene had tried to save the victims by performing CPR, but to no avail.

The search and rescue operation to locate the teenager resumed at 7.30am today with a team from the Port Klang Marine Operations Force.

Four of the divers who died were from the Port Klang fire and rescue station has been identifed as Mohd Fatah Hashim, 34; Izatul Akma Wan Ibrahim, 32; Mazlan Omarbaki, 25; and Yahya Ali, 24.

The other two — Adnan Othman, 33; and Muhammad Hifdzul Malik Shaari, 25 — were from the Shah Alam station.