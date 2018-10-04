Prosecutor seeks to transfer 1MDB trial to Putrajaya court

Sulaiman is seeking to transfer the case for hearing in the federal administrative capital when the trial starts. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s criminal and corruption trial in connection with RM42 million stolen from a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) may be heard in the High Court in Putrajaya, if the prosecution has its way.

Lead prosecutor Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah said he is seeking to transfer the case for hearing in the federal administrative capital when the trial starts.

“Lots of our documents and witnesses are coming from Putrajaya,” he told reporters after the case mention here this morning.

He said the Putrajaya Court Complex is a more suitable place compared to the one in Kuala Lumpur as security personnel would find it easier to manage the crowds he foresees will turn up for the trial.

MORE TO COME