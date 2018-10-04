A taste of the best nasi lemak ayam goreng around Klang Valley

A breakfast worth getting up early for. ― Picture via Instagram/minyoung

PETALING JAYA, Sept 18 ― Nasi lemak, proudly introduced to foreigners and known to locals as the national dish of Malaysia, is undoubtedly a breakfast fit for champions.

If the aroma of rich, coconut-infused rice and spicy sambal isn’t enough to tempt you, then the addition of some crispy, juicy and flavourful fried chicken on the side should be enough to win over even the most discerning of foodies.

Already craving for a plate of steaming hot nasi lemak topped with fried chicken? Well, look no further as we’ve compiled a list so you can treat yourself to the best nasi lemak ayam goreng around the Klang Valley.

Village Park Restaurant

Village Park’s famous ‘nasi lemak ayam goreng’ has been the talk of the town for all the right reasons. ― Picture via Instagram/Village Park Restaurant

Address: No. 5, Jalan SS21/37, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya

Opening hours: 7am till 7.30pm from Monday to Saturday, 7am till 6pm on Sundays.

Contact: 03-7710 7860

The nasi lemak at this joint has been mentioned quite frequently in local food listicles but make no mistake about it, the people behind Village Park know exactly what they’re doing.

Touted as the Best Malay/Malaysian restaurant in Time Out KL’s Food & Drink Awards 2016, Village Park has been catering to lovers of nasi lemak for many years ― some who have even travelled great distances just to get a taste of the restaurant’s famous dish.

If you like your sambal a little sweeter and your fried chicken a whole lot crispier, you’re in for a treat with Village Park’s special nasi lemak ayam goreng.

Ali, Muthu, and Ah Hock

Nasi lemak is a dish capable of bringing all Malaysians together regardless of background. ― Picture via Instagram/Ernest Ong

Address: Lot B-G-01, Ground Floor, Block B, Oasis Ara Damansara, Jalan PJU 1A/7, Petaling Jaya

Opening hours: 8am to 5pm daily.

Contact: 03-7832 3138

Ali, Muthu, and Ah Hock’s menu celebrates the melting pot of cultures in Malaysia, particularly with their own special take on nasi lemak.

Their fried chicken is marinated to perfection with a blend of turmeric and sambal, resulting in a burst of flavour with every bite.

Their famous dish is said to be a strong contender that can knock Village Park’s fried chicken nasi lemak out of the ball park.

Nasi Lemak Antarabangsa Kampung Baru

The healthier options available at this restaurant, allows you to have your cake and eat it too. ― Picture via Facebook/Nasi Lemak Antarabangsa Kampung Baru

Address: 4, Jalan Raja Muda Musa, 50300 Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 6pm till 12pm Tuesday to Sunday, 6pm till 12am on Mondays.

Contact: 011-5111 1991

Nasi lemak may not be the healthiest of dishes, but Nasi Lemak Antarabangsa Kampung Baru is attempting to overcome that hurdle by whipping up coconut rice with a reduced fat content.

Not only are they catering to health-conscious individuals, they’ve also got your back if you need to be a bit more thrifty with your spending.

Every item on their menu costs less than RM5 so you can enjoy your nasi lemak ayam goreng without breaking the bank.

Nasi Lemak Kampung Pandan

Nasi Lemak Kampung Pandan has been serving up the national dish for more than 35 years. ― Picture via Instagram/Ciknonnoni

Address: No. 21, Pusat Penjaja DBKL, Jalan Wirawati, Taman Maluri, Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 7am till 12pm daily

Contact: 012-972 6885 (Cik Non)

According to owner Zahidah Abd Hamid, the secret ingredient that makes Nasi Lemak Kampung Pandan’s sambal one-of-a-kind is the addition of shaved coconut which makes the sauce richer and milder on the taste buds.

The restaurant has also expanded beyond their brick-and-mortar store into the food truck business.

The next time you see a bright green truck bearing the logo of Nasi Lemak Kampung Pandan cruising around town, follow its trail, and grab a mouth-watering plate of nasi lemak ayam goreng.

Nasi Lemak Tanglin

Nasi Lemak Tanglin was founded in 1948 and has been satisfying cravings for the nation’s favourite breakfast ever since. ― Picture via Instagram/Harjun Singh

Address: Gerai No 6, Kompleks Makan Tanglin, Jalan Cendrasari, KL City Centre, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 7am till 1pm daily

Established even before Malaysia’s Independence Day, Nasi Lemak Tanglin has been a long-time favourite amongst locals for their scrumptious servings of nasi lemak ayam goreng.

Their sambal is sweet, spicy, and full of flavour, complementing the coconut rice and fried chicken perfectly.

Many have also noted the hilarious irony that Nasi Lemak Tanglin, a restaurant known for its fatty and indulgent dish, is conveniently located right opposite Tanglin Health Clinic.

Big Tree Head Mamak

Winner, winner, nasi lemak and fried chicken dinner. ― Picture via Instagram/Elizabeth Teh @ Miss E

Address: Persiaran Mergastua, Kepong Baru, 52100 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 4pm till 4am Monday to Saturday, 4pm to 12am on Sundays.

When it comes to late-night supper cravings for nasi lemak, the place to head to is Big Tree Head Mamak.

Located near the Kepong night market and open until the wee hours of the morning, diners can enjoy their food outdoors underneath a big tree that the stall derives its name from.

Nasi Lemak Saleha Sri Rampai

The nasi lemak ayam goreng here presents a harmonious combination of flavours to please the palate. ― Picture via Instagram/nadia.nnr

Address: 8, Jln Seri Rejang 5, Setapak Jaya, 53300 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 6am till 2am Friday and Saturday, 6am till 1am Sunday to Thursdays.

Contact: 03-4144 4880

Nasi Lemak Saleha Sri Rampai serves their nasi lemak in the traditional way: Wrapped in a piece of pandan leaf along with the usual accompaniments of anchovies, peanuts, a hard-boiled egg and sliced cucumbers.

The tantalising fragrance of herbs and spices that go into the nasi lemak ayam goreng they serve is sure to entice diners near and far.