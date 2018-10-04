Perak starts evacuation efforts after villages hit by flash floods

Villages hit by floods include Kampung Air Panas, Kampung Batu Hampar, Kampung Kolam Air, Kampung Ulu Kenderong, Kampung Tanjung Kala, Kampung Padang Kunyit dan Kampung Padang. — Picture courtesy of the Civil Defence Dept

GERIK, Oct 4 — The town here has been hit by flash floods following incessant rain that started at 2am.

This resulted in at least 13 people from seven villages being evacuated.

A spokesman for the Civil Defence Department said the villages hit by floods include Kampung Air Panas, Kampung Batu Hampar, Kampung Kolam Air, Kampung Ulu Kenderong, Kampung Tanjung Kala, Kampung Padang Kunyit dan Kampung Padang.

"We received reports of rising waters at 6am today," he said in a statement.

So far, no evacuation centres have been activated yet.

The spokesman added that at one point, the water level rose at least 0.6 metres.

"Although the water level has receded, the weather is still gloomy," he added.

A total of 59 personnel from three agencies — the Civil Defence Department, Fire and Rescue Department and police — were involved in the operation.