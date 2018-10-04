Afdlin Shauki sets out rules to dating his daughters

Please follow my rules. ― Picture via Instagram /afdlinshaukiofficial

PETALING JAYA, Oct 4 — Thinking about dating any of Datuk Afdlin Shauki’s daughters?

Well, prospective suitors have their work cut out for them as the producer/comedian/actor posted 10 rules for dating his girls on his Instagram account (@afdlinshaukiofficial).

Rule No. 1 is: “I make the rules.” It does not get any easier from then on.

“Understand and acknowledge, I don’t like you. I can still hurt you from prison.” or “If her heart is broken, your legs will be too.”

Malaysians were quick to highlight how similar these rules are to those set by his character in the film Papadom.

In the 2009 film directed by him, he is left to deal with his wife’s death and raise Miasara (portrayed by Liyana Jasmay) on his own.

The 47-year-old actor and his wife Datin Maria Christina Orow Abdullah have three daughters.

They are Mia Sara, 18; Anais, 15 and Illeana Matin, 8.