The laundry list of Rosmah’s money-laundering charges

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex in Putrajaya October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Prosecutors presented Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor with 17 charges related to money-laundering offences, to which she pleaded not guilty.

Below is an unofficial reproduction of the charges against the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

All the charges were proffered under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Act 613) as the alleged offences were committed prior to its amendment as the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

PUBLIC PROSECUTOR VS. ROSMAH BINTI MANSOR (NRIC NO.: 5****-**-5588)

First charge: Laundering RM200,000

That you, on 4 December 2013, at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli Branch, Tingkat Bawah, 148, Jalan Ampang, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage in money laundering, in that you engaged directly in a transaction that involves proceeds of unlawful activity, to wit, by causing to be deposited proceeds of unlawful activity amounting to RM200,000.00 into Affin Bank Berhad account number: 1*********58 belonging to you, thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Penalty:

Shall on conviction be liable to –

i. Fine not exceeding five million ringgit; or

ii. Imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years; or

iii. To both.

Second charge: Laundering RM100,000

That you, on 16 December 2013, at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli Branch, Tingkat Bawah, 148, Jalan Ampang, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage in money laundering, in that you engaged directly in a transaction that involves proceeds of unlawful activity, to wit, by causing to be deposited proceeds of unlawful activity amounting to RM100,000.00 into Affin Bank Berhad account number: 1*********58 belonging to you, thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Penalty:

Shall on conviction be liable to –

i. Fine not exceeding five million ringgit; or

ii. Imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years; or

iii. To both.

Third charge: Laundering RM200,000

That you, on 23 December 2013, at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli Branch, Tingkat Bawah, 148, Jalan Ampang, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage in money laundering, in that you engaged directly in a transaction that involves proceeds of unlawful activity, to wit, by causing to be deposited proceeds of unlawful activity amounting to RM200,000.00 into Affin Bank Berhad account number: 1*********58 belonging to you, thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Penalty:

Shall on conviction be liable to –

i. Fine not exceeding five million ringgit; or

ii. Imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years; or

iii. To both.

Fourth charge: Laundering RM100,000

That you, on 28 January 2014, at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli Branch, Tingkat Bawah, 148, Jalan Ampang, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage in money laundering, in that you engaged directly in a transaction that involves proceeds of unlawful activity, to wit, by causing to be deposited proceeds of unlawful activity amounting to RM100,000.00 into Affin Bank Berhad account number: 1*********58 belonging to you, thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Penalty:

Shall on conviction be liable to –

i. Fine not exceeding five million ringgit; or

ii. Imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years; or

iii. To both.

Fifth charge: Laundering RM100,000

That you, on 29 January 2014, at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli Branch, Tingkat Bawah, 148, Jalan Ampang, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage in money laundering, in that you engaged directly in a transaction that involves proceeds of unlawful activity, to wit, by causing to be deposited proceeds of unlawful activity amounting to RM100,000.00 into Affin Bank Berhad account number: 1*********58 belonging to you, thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Penalty:

Shall on conviction be liable to –

i. Fine not exceeding five million ringgit; or

ii. Imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years; or

iii. To both.

Sixth charge: Laundering RM200,000

That you, on 28 February 2014, at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli Branch, Tingkat Bawah, 148, Jalan Ampang, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage in money laundering, in that you engaged directly in a transaction that involves proceeds of unlawful activity, to wit, by causing to be deposited proceeds of unlawful activity amounting to RM200,000.00 into Affin Bank Berhad account number: 1*********58 belonging to you, thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Penalty:

Shall on conviction be liable to –

i. Fine not exceeding five million ringgit; or

ii. Imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years; or

iii. To both.

Seventh charge: Laundering RM100,000

That you, on 14 March 2014, at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli Branch, Tingkat Bawah, 148, Jalan Ampang, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage in money laundering, in that you engaged directly in a transaction that involves proceeds of unlawful activity, to wit, by causing to be deposited proceeds of unlawful activity amounting to RM100,000.00 into Affin Bank Berhad account number: 1*********58 belonging to you, thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Penalty:

Shall on conviction be liable to –

i. Fine not exceeding five million ringgit; or

ii. Imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years; or

iii. To both.

Eighth charge: Laundering RM100,000

That you, on 8 April 2014, at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli Branch, Tingkat Bawah, 148, Jalan Ampang, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage in money laundering, in that you engaged directly in a transaction that involves proceeds of unlawful activity, to wit, by causing to be deposited proceeds of unlawful activity amounting to RM100,000.00 into Affin Bank Berhad account number: 1*********58 belonging to you, thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Penalty:

Shall on conviction be liable to –

i. Fine not exceeding five million ringgit; or

ii. Imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years; or

iii. To both.

Ninth charge: Laundering RM1,604,450

That you, between 4 September 2014 and 22 December 2014, at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli Branch, Tingkat Bawah, 148, Jalan Ampang, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage money laundering, in that you engaged directly in eight (8) transactions that involves proceeds of unlawful activity (as in Attachment A), to wit, by causing to be deposited proceeds of unlawful activity amounting to RM1,604,450 into Affin Bank Berhad account number: 1*********58 belonging to you, thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Penalty:

Shall on conviction be liable to –

i. Imprisonment for a term not exceeding fifteen years; or

ii. Fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of an unlawful activity or instrumentalities of an offence at the time the offence was committed or five million ringgit, whichever is the higher.

Tenth charge: Laundering RM3,853,300

That you, between 21 January 2015 and 12 December 2015, at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli Branch, Tingkat Bawah, 148, Jalan Ampang, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage money laundering, in that you engaged directly in one hundred twenty seven (127) transactions that involves proceeds of unlawful activity (as in Attachment A), to wit, by causing to be deposited proceeds of unlawful activity amounting to RM3,853,300 into Affin Bank Berhad account number: 1*********58 belonging to you, thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Penalty:

Shall on conviction be liable to –

i. Imprisonment for a term not exceeding fifteen years; or

ii. Fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of an unlawful activity or instrumentalities of an offence at the time the offence was committed or five million ringgit, whichever is the higher.

Eleventh charge: Laundering RM510,000

That you, between 28 January 2016 and 7 November 2016, at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli Branch, Tingkat Bawah, 148, Jalan Ampang, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage money laundering, in that you engaged directly in eighty seven (87) transactions that involves proceeds of unlawful activity (as in Attachment A), to wit, by causing to be deposited proceeds of unlawful activity amounting to RM510,000 into Affin Bank Berhad account number: 1*********58 belonging to you, thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Penalty:

Shall on conviction be liable to –

i. Imprisonment for a term not exceeding fifteen years; or

ii. Fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of an unlawful activity or instrumentalities of an offence at the time the offence was committed or five million ringgit, whichever is the higher.

Twelfth charge: Laundering RM30,000

That you, between 29 March 2017 and 8 June 2017, at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli Branch, Tingkat Bawah, 148, Jalan Ampang, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage money laundering, in that you engaged directly in five (5) transactions that involves proceeds of unlawful activity (as in Attachment A), to wit, by causing to be deposited proceeds of unlawful activity amounting to RM510,000 into Affin Bank Berhad account number: 1*********58 belonging to you, thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Penalty:

Shall on conviction be liable to –

i. Imprisonment for a term not exceeding fifteen years; or

ii. Fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of an unlawful activity or instrumentalities of an offence at the time the offence was committed or five million ringgit, whichever is the higher.

Thirteenth charge: Failure to declare RM500,000 as income

That you, on 1 May 2014, at the Inland Revenue Board, Kompleks Bangunan Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage in money laundering, in that you engage directly in a transaction that involves proceeds of unlawful activity, to wit, failure to state an income of RM500,000 deposited into Affin Bank Berhad account number: 1*********58 belonging to you between 4 December 2013 and 23 December 2013, as required by Section 77(1) of the Income Tax Act 1967 (Act 53) for you to present a statement for the 2013 Assessment Year to the Director-General of the Inland Revenue Board on or before 30 April 2014 without reasonable cause, in violation of Section 112 of the Income Tax Act 1967, thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Penalty:

Shall on conviction be liable to –

i. Fine not exceeding five million ringgit; or

ii. Imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years; or

iii. To both.

Fourteenth charge: Failure to declare RM2,204,450 as income

That you, on 1 May 2015, at the Inland Revenue Board, Kompleks Bangunan Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage in money laundering, in that you engage directly in a transaction that involves proceeds of unlawful activity, to wit, failure to state an income of RM2,204,450 deposited into Affin Bank Berhad account number: 1*********58 belonging to you between 28 January 2014 and 22 December 2014 as required by Section 77(1) of the Income Tax Act 1967 (Act 53) for you to present a statement for the 2014 Assessment Year to the Director-General of the Inland Revenue Board on or before 30 April 2015 without reasonable cause, in violation of Section 112 of the Income Tax Act 1967, thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Penalty:

Shall on conviction be liable to –

i. Imprisonment for a term not exceeding fifteen years; or

ii. Fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of an unlawful activity or instrumentalities of an offence at the time the offence was committed or five million ringgit, whichever is the higher.

Fifteenth charge: Failure to declare RM3,853,300 as income

That you, on 1 May 2016, at the Inland Revenue Board, Kompleks Bangunan Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage in money laundering, in that you engage directly in a transaction that involves proceeds of unlawful activity, to wit, failure to state an income of RM3,853,300 deposited into Affin Bank Berhad account number: 1*********58 belonging to you between 21 January 2015 and 12 December 2015 as required by Section 77(1) of the Income Tax Act 1967 (Act 53) for you to present a statement for the 2015 Assessment Year to the Director-General of the Inland Revenue Board on or before 30 April 2016 without reasonable cause, in violation of Section 112 of the Income Tax Act 1967, thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Penalty:

Shall on conviction be liable to –

i. Imprisonment for a term not exceeding fifteen years; or

ii. Fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of an unlawful activity or instrumentalities of an offence at the time the offence was committed or five million ringgit, whichever is the higher.

Sixteenth charge: Failure to declare RM510,000 as income

That you, on 1 May 2017, at the Inland Revenue Board, Kompleks Bangunan Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage in money laundering, in that you engage directly in a transaction that involves proceeds of unlawful activity, to wit, failure to state an income of RM510,000 deposited into Affin Bank Berhad account number: 1*********58 belonging to you between 28 January 2016 and 7 November 2016 as required by Section 77(1) of the Income Tax Act 1967 (Act 53) for you to present a statement for the 2016 Assessment Year to the Director-General of the Inland Revenue Board on or before 30 April 2017 without reasonable cause, in violation of Section 112 of the Income Tax Act 1967, thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Penalty:

Shall on conviction be liable to –

i. Imprisonment for a term not exceeding fifteen years; or

ii. Fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of an unlawful activity or instrumentalities of an offence at the time the offence was committed or five million ringgit, whichever is the higher.

Seventeenth charge: Failure to declare RM30,000 as income

That you, on 1 May 2018, at the Inland Revenue Board, Kompleks Bangunan Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did engage in money laundering, in that you engage directly in a transaction that involves proceeds of unlawful activity, to wit, failure to state an income of RM30,000 deposited into Affin Bank Berhad account number: 1*********58 belonging to you between 29 March 2017 and 8 June 2017 as required by Section 77(1) of the Income Tax Act 1967 (Act 53) for you to present a statement for the 2017 Assessment Year to the Director-General of the Inland Revenue Board on or before 30 April 2018 without reasonable cause, in violation of Section 112 of the Income Tax Act 1967, thereby you have committed an offence under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (Act 613), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

Penalty:

Shall on conviction be liable to –

i. Fine not exceeding five million ringgit; or

ii. Imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years; or

iii. To both.