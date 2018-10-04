Najib’s lawyer demands written proof for stand-in prosecutor in 1MDB trial

Muhammad Shafee had earlier asked to see a fiat from Attorney-General Tommy Thomas appointing private law practitioner Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah to head the prosecution team in his place. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — A simple court procedure to manage former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s criminal and corruption cases got off to a rocky start today.

During the case mention before High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, asked to see a fiat from Attorney-General Tommy Thomas appointing private law practitioner Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah to head the prosecution team in his place.

Thomas had previously recused himself from the prosecution to avoid any potential taint of conflict of interest.

However, Sulaiman refused the request, saying his letter of appointment is confidential and has been categorised under the Official Secrets Act.

“I refuse to adhere, and not because I don’t have it, but because it’s stamped Official Secret,” he told the court, adding that he did not want to breach his appointment as a prosecutor.

Sulaiman was appointed as lead prosecutor in Najib’s trial over the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The trial has yet to start.

The two lawyers clashed again over the presentation of the prosecution’s case documents.

Shafee complained that the documents should be served to him directly instead of to his client, and in printed copies instead of in a compact disc (CD).

Sulaiman countered by saying that the law required the prosecution to serve it on the accused person and not his lawyer.

He also told Shafee to keep up with the times in response to his grouse over the CD.

