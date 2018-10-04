Selangor seals off mining pool after six rescuers die

Fire and Rescue Dept personnel carry the coffin of one of the firemen who perished during a rescue mission last night in Shah Alam October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Oct 4 — The Selangor government is ordering the immediate closure of a mining pool in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong after six officers from the Fire and Rescue Department drowned while attempting to save a teenager last night.

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said he is ordering the Sepang Municipal Council to seal the mining pool perimeter after the ongoing search-and rescue operations ends.

“This is not the first incident that has taken place at the location, according to reports I have received.

“Therefore I am instructing the local government to step up security controls in the area and if necessary restrict the public from the perimeter," he said after attending the funeral prayers at the Section 15 Fire and Rescue Station here today.

Search-and-rescue operations are still underway for the 17-year-old boy whom the six firemen had attempted to save.

Amirudin said the missing boy was said to have gone there to fish and emphasised that the small dock located at the disused mining pool was meant for maintenance works and not recreation.

“If the public wish to fish, they can do so at a safer place away from the docks,” he said.

Amirudin expressed his grief at the loss of the rescuers and the state will contribute RM20,000 to each of the victims’ families as a token of appreciation for their services.

“The State Economic Action Council has decided to donate the amount from the Selangor Warriors’ Fund in the hopes that this will lighten the burden faced by the victims’ families,” he said.

The six firemen perished after getting caught in a whirlpool during their search-and-rescue for the boy who was reported to have fallen into the mining pool earlier yesterday.

The victims perished have been identified as four firemen attached to the Port Klang fire station: Mohd Fatah Hashim, 34; Izatul Akma Wan Ibrahim, 32; Mazlan Omarbaki, 25, and Yahya Ali, 24.

Two more victims were from the Shah Alam fire station and were named as Adnan Othman, 33, and Muhammad Hifdzul Malik Shaari, 25.

Fire and Rescue Department Malaysia Director-General Mohammad Hamdan Wahid earlier described the tragedy as the worst case of servicemen fatality in the department’s history.