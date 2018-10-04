UndiRabu movement back to get voters home to vote in PD

The Election Commission has set October 13, a Saturday, as polling day for the Port Dickson by-election. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The independent UndiRabu movement that successfully helped voters return to their hometowns to vote in the historic May 9 polls (GE14) is back in action for the Port Dickson by-election.

Although the polls this time will be held on a Saturday, the movement said that they are ready to provide the platform to assist voters to exercise their right to vote in the seven-cornered fight this October 13.

“Although it won’t be held on a weekday this time, we still want to help voters who are living outside of Port Dickson return home, but are facing financial constraints.

“Our aim is to educate people on the importance of voting. We want them to go back and vote. So we will provide the assistance where we are needed,” said UndiRabu co-founder Alzari Joey Mahsar.

Like in GE14, the movement will subsidise travel expenditure for registered voters depending on their arrangements.

For land travel within the peninsula, they will be offered RM50, whereas those taking flights will get RM100. For those traveling back from Singapore, Sabah or Sarawak, RM200 is the flat rate.

“What they need to do is email us at [email protected] with their details and provide us a screenshot of their voting constituency.

“It is the same operations and platform as before, but this is a shorter period of campaign... but what is unique is that it is a seven-corner fight,” he said when contacted.

The movement began operations yesterday at noon, but said momentum was slower this time around.

“We want to reach out as far as possible again so hopefully more will be aware. As long as there is a need, we will be here to assist,” he said.

During GE14, the group collected some RM200,000 in public donations and distributed the money to over 2,000 voters, particularly students to go back to their hometowns to vote.

The Election Commission has set October 13, a Saturday, as polling day for the Port Dickson by-election.

Candidates are PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Isa Samad, Lt Kol (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar from PAS, Anwar's ex-aide Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, Stevie Chan Keng Leong, Lau Seck Yan and Kan Chee Yuen.